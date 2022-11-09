Fresh off her reelection to a third term as D.C. mayor, Muriel Bowser said Wednesday she wants residents to submit ideas for the improvement and enhancement of the city as well as consider the District government as a possible employer.

“We want residents from all eight wards, all industries and sectors, to join us and be a part of something big: D.C.’s comeback,” she said at a news conference at the John A. Wilson Building in Northwest. “Over the last eight years, we have stuck together. We have big accomplishments to be proud of, but we also have a big job ahead. If you have a big idea for the future of D.C., share it with us at together.dc.gov.”

Bowser, who joined the late Marion S. Barry as the only D.C. mayors ever elected to a third term, also announced that in a few weeks, a group of city government employees and non-governmental leaders will seek feedback from the community as a part of her Third Term Transition Team.

Transition team leaders are former D.C. Health Director LaQuandra S. Nesbitt and Tommy Wells, ex-Ward 6 council member and director of the Department of Energy and Environment.

Additionally, Bowser administration officials announced a Department of Employment Services-sponsored job fair running from Monday to Wednesday. Other events include:

Together, DC! Resume Raiser: 11/17

Together, DC! Big Challenges & Bigger Ideas Engagement Forum: 11/19

D.C. Government Virtual Job Fair: Dec. 8 and 9 (registration from 11/30-12/5)