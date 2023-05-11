D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday that her administration has entered into an agreement with Therme Group, an international company that designs, builds and operates well-being resorts.

The Therme Group operates four sites in Germany and Romania.

“When we create destinations that not only bring more visitors to our city, but also create new experiences, jobs, and opportunities for our residents — that is a win-win,” Bowser said during Destination DC’s Travel Rally at Franklin Park in Northwest. “We know that people are the key to our comeback, so we love that more visitors are coming back to D.C. More visitors mean more people supporting our local businesses, more jobs for our residents, and more activity in our city. Our comeback is underway — let’s keep pushing.”

Therme specializes in well-being oases that combine thermal bathing, sauna treatments, and family-friendly water-based features. The agreement with the District is a one-year exclusive rights agreement, meaning Therme will examine sites and not seek to compete with the city against surrounding jurisdictions.

A District location is expected to bring 5,000 construction jobs over a two-year period, 700 to 800 permanent operations positions upon facility stabilization, and an estimated $1.1 billion in nominal tax revenue over 25 years.

Omar Toro-Vaca, chief development officer of Therme Group USA, said, “We look forward to collaborating with the community and District leaders to develop a civic asset that connects Washingtonians and visitors alike with a new approach to health, nature, and community.”