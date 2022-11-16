D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined such dignitaries as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine on Tuesday for the grand opening of the Silver Line extension of the Washington area’s Metro rail system at the new Washington Dulles International Airport Station.

In addition to the Dulles Station, stops on the Silver Line are Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Loudoun Gateway, and Ashburn. The Silver Line goes from the Ashburn Station eastward to the Downtown Largo Station in Largo, Md.

“As we continue to bring visitors back to Washington, D.C., this extension of the Silver Line is a game-changer for our city and region — one that opens up new possibilities for travel and business,” the mayor said. “Dulles was already known for the many direct flights it offers to and from destinations across the country and around the world, and now we finally have a direct and convenient connection between Dulles and downtown D.C.”