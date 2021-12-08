CommunityCoronavirusCovid-19Editor's Pick

Boys’ Basketball at MoCo High School Suspended Amid COVID Outbreak

WI Web StaffDecember 8, 2021
**FILE PHOTO**

The boy’s basketball team’s season at a Montgomery County high school has been indefinitely halted amid a COVID-19 outbreak at the school in which more than a dozen cases were reported in less than a week.

Montgomery County Public Schools sent a letter Monday informing parents that 14 students and one staffer at Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville had tested positive since Friday, WTOP reported.

In response, the school temporarily paused practices and games for its boys’ varsity and junior varsity basketball teams, WTOP reported. Additionally, the school shut down its early child development programs for preschoolers until Dec. 17.

The Montgomery County Council discussed the issue with MCPS and the health department during Tuesday’s council meeting. Officials said the outbreak involved a sports team, though the exact school wasn’t specified, WTOP reported.

MCPS policy required high school students who play winter sports to have been vaccinated by Nov. 15 or produce a medical exemption.

WI Web Staff

