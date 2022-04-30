Ward 5 advisory neighborhood commissioner Bradley Thomas formally suspended his campaign for D.C. Council member Anita Bonds’ at-large seat Friday and endorsed the incumbent for reelection.

“Since early November of last year, I have been actively engaged in a campaign for an at-large seat on the Council of the District of Columbia,” said Thomas in a statement. “I have listened to questions and concerns and discussed my ideas about how we, together, can and will make Washington, D.C., a better, safer, healthier place to live and work. I am truly grateful for the overwhelming support I have received from Washingtonians and from some of our friends and neighbors outside of the District as well. And while the issues we have been talking about and the solutions we have been proposing since this campaign launched are still vital to the future of our beloved District of Columbia, I have to face the harsh reality that my name will not appear in June 2022 Democratic primary ballot.”

Later in the statement, Thomas said the campaign turned nasty when one of his campaign workers observed an opponent’s supporter tear down his signs on Georgia Avenue in Northwest and later replace them with posters belonging to his competitor. When the Thomas supporter confronted the person taking down the signs, the person threatened them, Thomas said.

Thomas said his supporter left the scene and when he returned there later, his competitor’s signs were there.

“I’m just not willing to engage in that kind of campaign,” he said. “It goes against my nature.”

Thomas didn’t disclose the campaign responsible for the tearing down of his signs.

Thomas ruled out a write-in campaign, which he said would require a “massive fundraising effort.”

Instead, he enthusiastically supported Bonds, noting her record of authoring, co-authoring, and helping to pass more than 150 pieces of legislation to make D.C. a safer, healthier and more equitable place for all of its residents.

“Council member Bonds has demonstrated a lifetime of commitment to our city and its residents, from all walks of life,” he said. “Anita is a kind and decent person.”

The other remaining candidates in the race are Lisa Gore, Dexter Williams and Nate Fleming.