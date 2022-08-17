Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy hosted a community rally at Goodwin Park in Seat Pleasant on Friday, Aug. 12.

The rally called “Our Streets, Our Future” focused on gun violence prevention in the majority-Black jurisdiction where county police recovered nearly 1,400 firearms last year. That figure increased from 1,293 in 2020.

Besides the push to decrease guns on the streets, county agencies and community organizations set up tables to offer information on job training, mentorship programs and other resources.

The state’s attorney led another event in June at Eastover Shopping Center in Oxon Hill alongside County Council member Edward Burroughs III and D.C. Councilmember Trayon White of neighboring Southeast.

Braveboy began the rally in June 2021 outside Jericho City of Praise Family Ministries in Landover. The event started in that month to symbolize Gun Violence Awareness Month.