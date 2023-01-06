After she was sworn into her second term on Jan. 5 at the Prince George’s courthouse, an honored State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said she was humbled Prince Georgians trust her, and that she is fired up to continue working.

“[I am] ready to forge ahead with new energy and determination on the most challenging, most rewarding, and most important work I have ever done: Protecting the people of the county I love as the State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County,” Braveboy said during her inaugural address.

Braveboy touted some achievements during her first term, including working on recruiting and retaining talent by improving work systems and salaries.

“With the help of our executive team who worked tirelessly to help me move the needle, I am proud to say that we delivered on our commitment to raise salaries throughout the office,” Braveboy said. We made tough, smart choices that resulted in real-time increases in starting salaries for our Assistant State’s Attorneys from $57,000 to $80,000.”

The state’s attorney also said she has successfully pushed for stronger laws to hold people accountable, particularly in situations where the law seems vague or possesses too much wiggle room to allow for justice to be served. Hate crimes and strangulation were top priorities.

“That’s why we took the lead in Annapolis on groundbreaking legislation, first – to write the bill that replaced the narrow and ineffective tool that was the Maryland Hate Crime Statute,” she said. “We also took the lead in urging the state legislature to demand that strangulation be made a first degree felony offense to protect victims and to achieve the justice they so deserve.”

Braveboy also noted her intentional work surrounding youth justice reform.

“It began with my decision to reposition the Juvenile Unit as a dedicated team of experienced professionals more knowledgeable about the specific and unique aspects of the juvenile justice system,” she said. “I believed a more experienced team would imagine more visionary and creative ideas about juvenile diversion, intervention, and restoration. Our vision and their hard work have been borne out and through collaboration and strategic partnerships, we have seen outstanding results.”

The state’s attorney emphasized her commitment to the formerly incarcerated, restorative justice and rehabilitation support services for those incarcerated. During her first term, Braveboy created the first Maryland “Conviction and Sentencing Integrity Unit,” in order to evaluate claims of innocence and unfair sentencing. She also started the “Emerging Adult Program,” which helps those who are serving with tools to be productive once they are released.

Braveboy’s administration has also been key in growing the “Back on Track Program,” geared towards helping create second-chance opportunities for eligible participants.

She hopes to continue the work around recidivism in her second term.

“I believe that rehabilitation is absolutely part of the solution, and completely in line with our values. For my team and my office, this is what a balanced system of justice is comprised of— and we will continue to serve what we believe is an exemplary model.”