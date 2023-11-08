Bravery is something that grows with practice. There are a few people born with an unusual amount of bravery, but for the overwhelming majority of us, we must “fail our way to success,” which is another way to say “you must be brave enough to try.”

My personal example of something I was finally brave enough to do is to take my radio show to a higher level by adding a Facebook Live recording of every show. For nearly nine years, I had worked diligently to perfect my radio show before my son recommended that I begin recording my show on Facebook Live.

Now, this sounded like a huge step for me. This means I now have to care about my appearance each week, hairstyles, makeup, wardrobe, lighting, lots of new considerations. This past week, I realized that I must begin to use cue cards rather than paper scripts. For Facebook Live, my typed and stapled sheets look a bit clumsy.

It may not sound like a lot to you, but for me, it is huge. When we are not brave enough to try new things, we miss out on so much. Now with Facebook Live, thousands more people around the world can begin to watch my show, extending my reach. Spirit 1340 AM only reaches listeners here in the Washington metropolitan area, and because my show is on the AM network, the reach is only so strong. Moving up to Facebook Live now increases my audience exponentially! Bravery made all of the difference.

The book of Samuel 10:12 says, “Be strong, and let us show ourselves courageous for the sake of our people and for the cities of our God; and may the LORD do what is good in His sight.”

Here’s a popular quote from Dolly Parton: “You’ll never do a whole lot unless you’re brave enough to try.”

That quote got me thinking about where we are at this very moment, as we prepare for our new year. There are some who will not make it to see the year 2024 come to be. Those who do must realize how short our lifetime truly is.

We are all here, living our lives as if we will be here forever. Do you know anyone who has continued to live on, century after century? No! And you will not.

James 4:14, in the Holy Bible, says “Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away.”

What is this Scripture saying here? It is reminding each of us that our time will vanish. Two hundred years from now, who will even remember the life you lived. Did you leave a legacy, or will your life be like a puff of smoke, here one minute and gone the next, the way that the vapor from a steaming pot does?

You cannot put steam back inside its pot. Once that steam leaves the kettle, it simply vanishes. It’s gone forever! When we lose loved ones, they, too, are like a puff of smoke, gone forever!

Having said that, let me go back to that Dolly Parton quote. Given that we only have a limited amount of time, why not trust and believe, and try to achieve those things that come to mind? After all, you wouldn’t have these ideas if they were not meant to be.

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, “Think on These Things,” airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station. To reach Grant, visit her website, www.lyndiagrant.com, email lyndiagrantshowdc@gmail.com or call 240-602-6295. Follow her on Twitter @LyndiaGrant and on Facebook.