The People for Change Coalition and People for Change Black Chamber of Commerce are partnering with the Prince George’s County Office of Central Services Supplier Development and Diversity Division to host a one-day Summit on Breaking Barriers to Procurement on April 27.

The event will take place at the College Park Marriott and Conference Center and run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be a networking reception from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Over 200 businesses are expected to attend, and the day will feature guest speakers, panel discussions, concurrent workshops as well as exhibitors.

For more information, call 301-772-1552.