The rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of members of the Georgiana Thomas Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Stars as they walked in pink tutus to Howard University Cancer Center.

People gather as members of the Georgiana Thomas Grand Chapter of the Eastern Stars walked, raised awareness about breast cancer and presented a donation to the Howard University Cancer Center. (Hamil R. Harris/The Washington Informer)

The 5K walk stoked tearful memories because it was named after a former Eastern Star leader who dedicated much of her life to raising money for Breast Cancer research and died of the disease last year.

“It was important for us to walk today in honor of Margaret Elizabeth Anderson,” said Grand Worthy Matron Sheila A. Smith. ”This was her charity when she was Grand Worthy Matron.”

The Georgiana Thomas Grand Chapter Howard University Cancer Center 5K walk is important “because it shows [their] commitment to finding a cure for breast cancer,” Smith added.

The organization donated proceeds to the Howard University Cancer Center and will announce the total in December.

Dr. Carla Williams, interim director of the Howard University Cancer Center, said the Georgiana Thomas Grand Chapter raising such awareness, and offering the financial reward is special.

“This means that women have a place to come and that they are getting the best care from providers who know their experience.”

Former Grand Worthy Matron Patricia Young noted that “Magaret Elizabeth Anderson was an employee of Howard University,”

“There is no better way to honor her and her legacy than to name this event after her,” she said.

Eastern Stars of March Raise Money for Breast Cancer Research at Howard University

By Hamil R. Harris

WI Contributing Writer

The rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of members of the Georgiana Thomas Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Stars as they walked in pink tutus to Howard University Cancer Center.

The 5K walk stoked tearful memories because it was named after a former Eastern Star leader who dedicated much of her life to raising money for Breast Cancer research and died of the disease last year.

“It was important for us to walk today in honor of Margaret Elizabeth Anderson,” said Grand Worthy Matron Sheila A. Smith. ”This was her charity when she was Grand Worthy Matron.”

The Georgiana Thomas Grand Chapter Howard University Cancer Center 5K walk is important “because it shows [their] commitment to finding a cure for breast cancer,” Smith added.

The organization donated proceeds to the Howard University Cancer Center and will announce the total in December.

Dr. Carla Williams, interim director of the Howard University Cancer Center, said the Georgiana Thomas Grand Chapter raising such awareness, and offering the financial reward is special.

“This means that women have a place to come and that they are getting the best care from providers who know their experience.”

Former Grand Worthy Matron Patricia Young noted that “Magaret Elizabeth Anderson was an employee of Howard University,”

“There is no better way to honor her and her legacy than to name this event after her,” she said.