D.C. businesses are reminded that applications for the Bridge Fund are due by Jan. 13 at 5 p.m.

The Bridge Fund grants provide flexible financial relief to small businesses and sole proprietors that experienced revenue loss during the coronavirus pandemic public health emergency, with priority going to those that have not received prior rounds of relief funds. Grantees will be allowed to use funds for needs such as rent, payroll and labor, and operating expenses.

Awards will range from $5,000-$45,000. Qualifying businesses include restaurants, retailers or entertainment small businesses located in the District with an active D.C. Basic Business License, less than $5 million in gross receipts in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and the ability to demonstrate revenue declines or significant costs and financial losses due to the pandemic during the period of April 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2021.