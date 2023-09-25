In the third week of the NFL, the Buffalo Bills took on the Washington Commanders in the AFC. The game turned out to be a complete blowout as the Bills scored 37 points, while the Commanders only managed to score three.

The Buffalo Bills beat the Washington Commanders 37-3 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on Sept. 24. (Abdullah Konte/The Washington Informer)

There was little competition as the Commanders failed to score any points for three quarters consecutively. An impressive 51-yard field goal was scored by Joey Slye to give something to Washington.

The Commanders had the best chance at the end zone, but the Bills’ defense stopped a two-yard line touchdown turnover and there was nothing left for Washington.

The Bills offense was on point with nine sacks, 10 tackles, and 15 quarterback hits.

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell was sacked nine times and threw four interceptions. Washington converted exactly one of their nine third downs and allowed Buffalo conversions on nine of 15. The team couldn’t get the ball down the field and failed on the offensive end to convert.

Buffalo safety cornerback Micah Hyde made one interception after missing most of the games last season with a neck injury that was painful to see for Bills fans.

A.J. Epenesa’s 32-yard touchdown was impressive as he sealed the deal in the fourth quarter.

Star quarterback Josh Allen had a decent game and looked good on the field, scoring a touchdown with 218 yards putting the Bills in front, and completing 20 out of 32 passes.

The Buffalo Bills have won nine out of 10 games against the Washington Commanders.

The game also proved historic for Stefon Diggs, the Bills’ star wide receiver, who surpassed 9,000 receiving yards.

Overall, Sunday’s game was a good performance from the Bills to boost their confidence in the upcoming games.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott looked happy with the back-to-back wins. The Bills’ defense played fearlessly, surrendering no touchdowns and only one field goal to the Commanders.

“It just forces everybody to look in the mirror and make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin said. “They came in here, and they whooped us.”

The Commanders are now 2-1 after winning the first two games since new ownership took over the team.