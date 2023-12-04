Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) transactions increased significantly on Cyber Monday, up a staggering 43% year over year, according to Adobe Analytics. Even while consumers are spending more money, worries are rising, especially among African Americans.

An in-depth Forbes article highlighted that BNPL is essentially a type of credit or loan that customers often overlook when shopping for holiday gifts. Forbes reported that BNPL is used by people of all demographics. However, there is a significant reliance on it among financially vulnerable individuals, according to data from the New York Federal Reserve. The disproportionate impact on the African American population is especially concerning. Black consumers are 63% more likely than White consumers to use BNPL platforms, according to data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

The figure raises questions because the CFPB did not disclose any potential financial risks associated with these services. According to Forbes, many BNPL customers have lower credit scores and unfulfilled credit needs. However, BNPL can still attract users from different economic and educational backgrounds. Forbes noted that Black and Hispanic consumers are more likely than white consumers to use BNPL services. Researchers said given that Allied Research projects the BNPL market to reach $3.98 trillion by 2030, there is a growing concern that many consumers may not completely understand the intricacies of this novel type of debt financing.

The real-world effects of financial distress are highlighted by the shocking 27% of Black households that are currently behind on their debt payments. Lending Club’s Holiday Season survey shows that more Americans, specifically 37%, are planning to use credit cards, personal loans, and BNPL options for holiday shopping. This is an increase from 34% in 2021. Further, Americans spent a total of $20.8 billion on BNPL services last year alone, which is a 230% increase compared to the start of 2020.

Although BNPL firms can provide a financial safety net for those in need, there are some hazards associated with them as well. Forbes said financial experts have expressed concerns about “loan-stacking,” when borrowers get multiple BNPL loans from different suppliers, but these loans don’t show up on their credit reports. This strategy has the potential to create a dangerous debt spiral, according to financial experts.

Numerous BNPL services conceal a person’s actual amount of debt because they don’t report to the major credit bureaus.