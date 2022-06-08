The number of deaths in the home increased 21.1 percent in 2020. The rate of preventable injury-related deaths occurring in or around the home has increased 272 percent since 1999. This rapid increase has erased the progress made over the last century.

Between 1912 and 2019, the death rate has increased 23 percent, from 28 per 100,000 population in 1912 to 34.4 in 2020 (after adjusting for the 1948 classification change).

In 1912, when there were 21 million households, an estimated 26,000 to 28,000 people were killed by preventable home-related injuries.

In 2020, with 128 million households and triple the population, home-related deaths numbered 113,500. This increase in deaths is largely driven by increases in unintentional poisonings and falls.

The injury total of 31,800,000 means that 1 person in 10 in the United States experienced a medically consulted injury.

The number of medically consulted injuries occurring in the home is greater than the total number of medically consulted injuries that occur in public places, the workplace, and motor-vehicle crashes combined.

Over half of the deaths occurring in the home are poisonings, totaling 69,900 deaths in 2020.

The second leading cause was falls, resulting in 28,100 deaths, or a quarter of all home deaths. No other cause accounted for more than 3 percent of the home deaths.