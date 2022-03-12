According to McLeod Health, a centuries-old health network, offering research and health resources found that African American women suffer fibroids 2 to 3 times more than white women.

Black women tend to experience fibroids at a younger age and often more severely than their counterparts.

One estimate is that 25 percent of African American women will suffer from fibroids by the age of 25 and 80 percent will have them by age 50.

Because Black women suffer fibroids at an earlier age, they also are 2 to 3 times more likely to undergo surgery to remedy pain or other related health issues.

Of the estimated 26 million women between age 15 and 50 who have uterine fibroids, more than half of them will experience complications from them.

In August 2020, then Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Representative Yvette Clarke (D-NY) introduced companion bills in Congress that aimed to fund research and education on uterine fibroids.

The proposed bill would have provided $30 million annually from 2021 through 2025 to the National Institutes of Health to expand uterine fibroids research, create a uterine fibroids public education program at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, expand and improve data collection on people impacted by fibroids and more.

Endometriosis is a condition in which the uterine-like tissue grows outside of the uterus. This growth still bleeds and sheds monthly, as it will during a typical menstrual period, but it occurs in an area where it cannot easily leave the body. As a result, this can lead to symptoms such as increased menstrual pain, pain with sex, abnormal vaginal bleeding, intestinal distress, infertility, and chronic pain in the lower back and pelvis. It can resemble endometriosis symptomatically is uterine fibroids. Uterine fibroids are different from endometriosis in that they are noncancerous growths that occur inside or around the uterus but can sometimes mimic each other in symptoms.