Byron Allen has reportedly expressed interest in purchasing the Washington Commanders.

The comedian and media mogul is preparing a bid for the Commanders in what would be his second attempt this year to acquire an NFL franchise, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported.

Allen is working with an investor group, sources close to the situation say. If he succeeds, he will be the first Black to become a majority owner of an NFL franchise.

Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a statement Wednesday that they have hired Bank of America Securities “to consider potential transactions.” Regarding a possible sale, a team spokesperson said they “are exploring all options.”

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said any potential sale would have to be approved by the league’s finance committee and get the support of 24 of the 32 owners.

In February, Allen actively pursued ownership of the Denver Broncos but ultimately was outbid by a member of the Walton family, the owners of Walmart.