Juanita Britton, the visionary behind BZB International, proudly unveiled the Goods@DCA retail store on Thursday, Sept. 7, at Reagan National Airport (DCA). This cutting-edge commercial space introduces a blend of High Tech and High Touch innovations, celebrated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Goods@DCA is more than just an airport store; it’s a dynamic marketplace. Juanita Britton, the driving force behind this unique retail concept, personally welcomed and expressed gratitude to each customer while providing a guided tour for the media.

“What’s exciting about this store is it’s like a marketplace,” she said. “It’s not your typical airport store.”

Situated in Pier D of the airport, the Goods@DCA represents one of several new concessions managed by BZB International in collaboration with Paradies Lagardère, a renowned North American travel retailer and restaurateur that owns multiple retail establishments and dining options within Reagan National and Dulles International Airports.

Over the past two decades, BZB International has successfully launched 20 stores in partnership with Paradies Lagardère. Among the eight current stores under their ownership are renowned brands such as Brooks Brothers, Spanx, Wow Bao, two bars, and Big Bowl.

The state-of-the-art commercial venue also includes the local bookstore Mahogany Books, iStore, GODIVA Chocolates, Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out Technology’, and Clockwork, a 15-minute automated manicure machine. A new Starbucks outlet is set to join their lineup soon.

Britton’s commitment to innovation and excellence shines through in the Goods@DCA and its extensive retail portfolio. Vending machines that line the outside of the store provide the only 24-hour automated vending program in the airport.

“This is an exciting store within a store concept that will elevate and personalize shopping in Reagan National Airport,” said Jack Potter, president and CEO, of Washington Metropolitan Airports Authority. “It fits right into the airport’s goal of enhancing traveler’s airport experience”

“It is an amazing concept and a blueprint for retail in airports,” Britton added.