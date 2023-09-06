Capital Area Asset Builders (CAAB) recently announced that it has been selected by Spur Local as a Critical Nonprofit Organization in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region.

Spur Local’s vision is to transform the greater Washington community into a better place to live for everyone. As the only locally focused guide to giving, Spur Local’s goal is to create visibility for its selected charities, fuel their growth, and create a movement for social good in our region.

“We are very excited, honored and proud to receive the recognition as a Critical Nonprofit Organizations by Spur Local,” said Joseph Leitmann-Santa Cruz, CAAB’s CEO and executive director. ‘

“We very much appreciate the recognition by Spur Local of our work and impact which are driven by our vision of a Washington, D.C., metropolitan region where birthplace, race and the zip code we live in don’t limit economic opportunity and optimism.”

James Wright Jr. is the D.C. political reporter for the Washington Informer Newspaper. He has worked for the Washington AFRO-American Newspaper as a reporter, city editor and freelance writer and The Washington...

