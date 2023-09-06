Capital Area Asset Builders (CAAB) recently announced that it has been selected by Spur Local as a Critical Nonprofit Organization in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region.

Spur Local’s vision is to transform the greater Washington community into a better place to live for everyone. As the only locally focused guide to giving, Spur Local’s goal is to create visibility for its selected charities, fuel their growth, and create a movement for social good in our region.

“We are very excited, honored and proud to receive the recognition as a Critical Nonprofit Organizations by Spur Local,” said Joseph Leitmann-Santa Cruz, CAAB’s CEO and executive director. ‘

“We very much appreciate the recognition by Spur Local of our work and impact which are driven by our vision of a Washington, D.C., metropolitan region where birthplace, race and the zip code we live in don’t limit economic opportunity and optimism.”