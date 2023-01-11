The Capital Area Asset Builders (CAAB) announced on Jan. 4 that it has received $10,000 in funding to advance access to financial empowerment and financial planning to low- to moderate-income District residents.

The grant, awarded by the Foundation for Financial Planning, will enable CAAB to engage volunteer Certified Financial Planners in one-on-one financial planning sessions to advance the organization’s financial capability building efforts. CAAB has emerged as one of 18 nonprofits nationally that have a track record of providing financial health and capability services to low-wealth populations.

“We are honored to receive this grant from the Foundation for Financial Planning,” said Joseph Leitmann-Santa Cruz, CAAB’s CEO & executive director. “We are fully committed to advance CAAB’s mission for the benefit of low-and-moderate Black, Latinx and immigrant families in our region. We are proudly focusing on intentionally addressing and closing the racial wealth gap in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region. This grant from the Foundation for Financial Planning will assist us to advance this objective.”