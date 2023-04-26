The Capital Area Asset Builders announced on April 21 that it received $10,000 in flexible funding to support the organization’s work to advance individual and community wealth building in Montgomery County.

The grant, awarded by the Sharing Montgomery Fund at the Greater Washington Community Foundation, will enable CAAB to advance its mission benefitting low- and moderate-income Black, Latinx and immigrant individuals and families.

“We are honored to receive this grant from the Sharing Montgomery Fund,” said Joseph Leitmann-Santa Cruz, CAAB’s CEO & executive director. “We are proudly focused on creating financial stability and long-term prosperity opportunities for Black, Latinx and immigrant community members. This grant from the Sharing Montgomery Fund will assist us to advance this objective.”