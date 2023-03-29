The Capital Area Asset Builders (CAAB) announced on March 23 that it has received $30,000 in general operating funding to support the work to address and close the racial wealth gap in the District.

The grant, awarded by Share Fund, will enable CAAB to advance its mission for the benefit of low- and moderate-income District residents of color.

CAAB’s CEO and executive director said, “We are honored to receive this grant from Share Fund.”

“We are fully committed to advance CAAB’s mission for the benefit of low-and moderate-income Black, Latinx and immigrant families in Washington, D.C.,” he said.