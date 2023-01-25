The Capital Area Asset Builders (CAAB) announced on Jan. 19 that it has received $5,000 in general operating funding from The Marigold Effect to support its work to address and close the racial and gender wealth gaps in the Washington, D.C., region.

The grant will enable CAAB to aid low- and moderate-income Black and Latino individuals and families.

“We are honored to receive this grant from The Marigold Effect,” said Joseph Leitmann-Santa Cruz, CAAB’s CEO and executive director. “We are proudly focusing on intentionally addressing and closing the racial and gender wealth gaps in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region. This grant from The Marigold Effect will assist us to advance this objective.”