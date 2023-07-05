The Capital Area Asset Builders has launched monthly #DCEITC and financial empowerment virtual workshops.

Anyone can join the webinars. The webinars will occur once a month from July to December from 6- 7 p.m. The first one took place on June 27. Attendees will learn best practices and recommendations on managing personal finances as well as information on key tax-related matters such as the federal and D.C. earned income tax credit and the child tax credit.

The remaining dates are July 18, Aug. 22, Sept. 19, Oct. 24, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19. For more information, call 202-419-1440 or visit caab.org.