Capital Area Asset Builders (CAAB) announced that it has earned the 2023 Platinum Guide Star/Candid Nonprofit Seal of Transparency, the fourth consecutive year it has received such recognition.

The seal of transparency is the highest level of recognition offered by Candid, the world’s largest source of nonprofit information.

“We are honored to receive this distinction for a fourth year in a row,” said Joseph Leitmann-Santa Cruz, CAAB’s chief executive officer and executive director. “The qualitative and quantitative data shared on CAAB’s GuideStar/Candid Nonprofit Profile serve as indicators of how diligently we strive to advance CAAB’s mission for the benefit of low-and-moderate income Black, Latinx and immigrant families in our region. We are proudly focusing on intentionally addressing and closing the racial wealth gap in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region.”