Jamaica has received a CAD $12 million (Canadian currency) boost from long-standing international partner Canada through the newly launched Social Justice (So-JUST) Project.

The seven-year initiative, which runs from 2021 to 2028, aims to facilitate a more rights-based and gender-sensitive justice system that yields equitable outcomes for all Jamaicans.

It comes in the wake of the recently concluded Justice Undertakings for Social Transformation (JUST) program, which ran from 2011 to 2021.

So-JUST is intended to integrate the four pillars of social justice – equity, access, participation and rights.

It will focus specifically on enhancing the rights of and access to justice for women, girls, people with disabilities, and residents of rural and vulnerable communities.

The project is designed to directly benefit the poorest and most disadvantaged users of justice services, in particular survivors of gender-based violence.

Justice Minister Hon. Delroy Chuck and High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emina Tudakovic, were among the speakers at the project’s launch on Jan. 12.

The event was hosted at the Ministry of Justice on Constant Spring Road in Kingston.

In his remarks, Chuck thanked the Canadian government for supporting the project, emphasizing that, “Jamaica must respond by becoming a peaceful, safe and secure society.”

“So, this program has now been launched. It’s really one where we expect strong communication, so that every single citizen is made aware that you will have help [and] you can get help,” Chuck said.

Chuck urged persons to “use the services being provided by the Ministry of Justice and other State agencies… and in doing so, we, hopefully, can create a kinder and gentler society; we certainly can reduce, deter, and prevent many violent confrontations.”