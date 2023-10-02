California Go. Gavin Newsom has announced his choice of Laphonza Butler, the president of EMILY’s List, to assume the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat, the governor’s office confirmed to NBC News.

Butler’s appointment marks a historic moment, as she will be the third Black woman ever to serve in the U.S. Senate and the first openly LGBTQ individual to represent California in the chamber. Politico initially reported Newsom’s decision regarding Butler.

Feinstein, who was the longest-serving woman in the Senate, died Thursday at the age of 90. Under California state law, the governor can appoint a senator to serve until the next regularly scheduled statewide general election. This implies that Butler will continue in office until the newly elected senator who wins the November 2024 election takes office.

Since assuming leadership of EMILY’s List in 2021, Butler has spearheaded the organization’s efforts to support and elect Democratic women. Her appointment as the first Black woman to head the organization solidified her status as a trailblazer within the political sphere.

Newsom had previously indicated his commitment to appointing a Black woman in the event of a vacancy in one of California’s Senate seats. He also emphasized that his choice would be considered an “interim” appointment and pledged not to select any candidate actively campaigning to succeed Feinstein in 2024. Notable contenders for the position included Representatives Barbara Lee, Adam Schiff and Katie Porter.

In justifying his decision, Newsom stated that choosing any candidate running for the office would be deemed “completely unfair” to those who had dedicated significant effort to their respective campaigns. Unlike them, Butler will have the opportunity to run for the Senate seat if she chooses.