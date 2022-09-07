As Prince George’s County renews its enforcement of a juvenile curfew due to increased criminal activity among young people this weekend, some D.C. residents say the same should be done in the city.

“Prince George’s County, to us, is Ward 9,” said Christopher Hawthorne, a former Ward 8 advisory neighborhood commissioner, WUSA-TV (Channel 9) reported. “It’s still a part of Washington, D.C. It is a part of our culture. A lot of kids have lived here who now live in PG County and vice versa. So, we share a great amount of hope for all of the kids living in the region.”

Metropolitan Police Department data shows that 66% of arrests for carjackings so far this year are for people under 18 years old. The District has had a teenage curfew since 1995.

The MPD website’s post on the curfew resembles the one set to be reimposed in Prince George’s County. However, some Washingtonians aren’t convinced that a reinforcement of the curfew is the answer to curbing violence among youth.

“If you’re going to stop shootings, crime, that will not solve the problem,” said former Ward 8 advisory neighborhood commissioner Anthony Muhammad, WJLA-TV (Channel 7) reported.

Ward 8C advisory neighborhood commission chairman Salim Adofo questions whether a curfew by itself should be considered a chief strategy for stopping young people from committing crimes.

“There’s no one solution that’s going to fix the issue that we have surrounding violence and carjackings and surrounding ways that we’re going to hold young people accountable,” Adofo said, WJLA reported.