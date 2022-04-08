In two years, Prince George’s County residents won’t have to travel to neighboring Anne Arundel County or Washington, D.C., to receive comprehensive cancer treatment.

That’s because a new cancer center plans to open on the campus of the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo.

“This improves access to early appointments because it can take three, six, or nine months before you can actually get seen by a doctor,” said Dr. Rachel Sherman, a nurse practitioner who sees patients at the hospital. “This will bring more providers into the community who desperately need it.”

Sherman joined hospital and government officials to break ground Thursday for the cancer center that seeks to boost overall health care in the county at the state-of-the-art $500 million hospital that opened in June.

A rendering of the new University of Maryland Capital Region Cancer Center scheduled to open in 2024 is seen here.

The majority-Black jurisdiction leads the state of Maryland and D.C. region with the highest diagnoses of the four types of cancers – lung, breast, colorectal and prostate. Cancer ranks as the second leading cause of death in Prince George’s behind heart disease.

Cancer continues to affect loved ones of those struggling with the disease and survivors like Sen. Joanne C. Benson (D-District 24) of Landover.

“I am a 37-year cancer survivor,” she said. “You can’t imagine what it’s like being told that you have cancer. It’s hard. But with a cancer center [employing] the best and the brightest working, it does give hope to many people.”

One of those specialty doctors who’ll work at the center, Dr. Melissa Ann Liriana Vyfhuis, said it’s also personal for her as a Prince George’s native. Before becoming a radiation oncologist, she worked her first job at the former Landover Mall site a few miles from the hospital.

Vyfhuis’ family still resides in the county — her parents are in Capitol Heights, her sister in Suitland, her in-laws in Lanham and her children, nieces and nephews are enrolled in the county’s public schools.

“My community has given me so much that I am truly joyful to be given an opportunity to now serve my community through excellent cancer care,” said Vyfhuis, also a visiting assistant professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

From left: Nathaniel Richardson Jr., president and CEO of the University of Maryland Capital Region Health; Sen. Joanne C. Benson; Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks; Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan; Del. Nick Charles; Dr. Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System; and retired Judge Alexander Williams prepare to toss dirt at groundbreaking ceremony for a new cancer treatment center on the campus of the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo on April 7. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

A major boost to construct the center comes in the form of $67 million in state funding as part of a Maryland Cancer Moonshot Initiative to accelerate cancer screening, prevention and treatment.

The $216 million program includes $100 million to expand the University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center in downtown Baltimore; $25 million for cancer research projects for the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins University; and $20.5 million in stem cell research for regenerative medicine projects and groundbreaking treatments.

“This is very near and dear to my heart because I know how difficult it is to get that life-altering diagnosis and to experience that feeling of not knowing what comes next,” said Gov. Larry Hogan, a cancer survivor who grew up in Prince George’s. “With the completion of this new cancer center…[residents] will be able to receive the high-quality cancer treatment and medical care that they deserve.”