Candidates File for Vacant Seat on Prince George’s County Council 

Since former Prince George’s County Council member Monique Anderson-Walker vacated the District 8 seat last month, four men have officially thrown their hats in the ring to succeed her.

As of Friday, the county’s Board of Elections show Sidney Gibson, Tony Knotts, Jerry Mathis and Vernon Wade have filed documents to run.

Because Anderson-Walker, who left to become the running mate of gubernatorial hopeful Peter Franchot, resigned before her term expired in December 2022, a special primary election will take place on Jan. 4, followed by a special general election on Feb. 1.

The filing deadline for candidates is 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The area known as “South County” includes Fort Washington, Marlow Heights, Oxon Hill and National Harbor.

Mathis filed his paperwork exactly two weeks ago and Knotts more than a week ago.

Gibson and Wade filed campaign documents on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

All four candidates are registered Democrats, according to the Board of Elections.

Knotts, 70, of Oxon Hill, represents the most prominent candidate after serving on the council from 2002 to 2010 and later as a state delegate from 2015 to 2019.

“A fresh perspective is always good, but it has to be meaningful,” he said in an interview Thursday. “A new voice needs a learning curve. Do we have time to teach? The rest of the county is moving forward. You have to hit the ground running. You have to put forth leadership in the county. I learned the different nooks and crannies. I can protect and serve.”

Mathis, 68, of Fort Washington, has managed his own real estate firm for 27 years. He’s served on various county commissions including under the late former County Executive Wayne K. Curry.

“I wasn’t planning on running for anything. I’ve been trying to educate Black folks in this county,” Mathis, who ran for county executive as a Republican in 2018, said in an interview Thursday. “I know I am running against the establishment of Tony Knotts. With this seat open, I must make one last try. We can do much better in this county.”

Wade, 57, has owned Wade Enterprises since 2006 and serves as president and CEO of Culture Z Urban Stability. According to the website, it offers research and support to the public and private sector in data analysis, cloud services and other services to improve the environment in “Black and brown communities.”

The Fort Washington resident has served on various local committees, including as chair of the county’s Chamber of Commerce green technology and energy committee.

“The district needs new leadership. We need innovative thoughts in the community,” Wade, who also attends the University of the District of Columbia pursuing a bachelor’s degree in environmental science, said in an interview Friday. “In my studies, I learn so much about how to build a healthy, safe vibrant community. It takes works. It takes creating policy. I have been on county politics from a civics perspective. I have the heart to serve.”

Gibson, who serves as president on the board of trustees for Prince George’s Community College, couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.

The winner will complete Anderson-Walker’s term and then must run in the June 28 primary election to seek a full, four-year term.

School board member Edward Burroughs III, 29, of Temple Hills, hasn’t officially filed for the vacant county council seat but continues to campaign. He and other candidates have until Feb. 22 to declare their candidacy for the June primary.