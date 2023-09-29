The Capital Area Food Bank has launched a public service announcement campaign aimed at raising awareness about the one in three people facing hunger across the D.C. metropolitan area.

The HungerIsHere.org campaign includes video, print, radio, out-of-home and digital ads featuring four clients suffering from food insecurity. The four clients are Silver Spring, Maryland resident Cheryl; Estella of Chantilly, Virginia; Shauna of Southeast; and Chris of Fairfax, Virginia.

In each of the ads, a client describes their personal experience with hunger while viewers get a glimpse into their life.

“Hunger exists in every single zip code and every part of our community,” said Radha Muthiah, president and CEO of the Capital Area Food Bank. “Hunger has an enormous impact on our region in both the short and long term, and that’s why it’s essential that we raise awareness about this issue so that more members of our community can get involved in addressing this challenge.”

For more information, go to HungerIsHere.org.