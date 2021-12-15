D.C.’s famous Sweet Hot Capital City mambo sauce comes to select KFC restaurants in the greater Washington area, Dallas and Atlanta for a limited time.

Known for its unique sweet, spicy and tangy flavor profile, Sweet Hot Capital City mambo sauce serves as a perfect complement to KFC’s world-famous fried chicken and sides, said the chicken franchise in a statement.

Capital City is owned and operated by Arsha Jones, a native Washingtonian, where mambo sauce counts as a popular culinary staple found mainly at carryout eateries.

After moving to the suburbs with her late husband Charles, she found it hard to get her hands on the D.C. staple, so she developed her recipe.

Ten years later, Capital City has expanded beyond Arsha’s home kitchen to customers around the country and now KFC.

“KFC has given Capital City a huge opportunity to highlight a culture that many don’t get a chance to experience,” said Arsha Jones, CEO and co-founder of Capital City, LLC.

“When visitors think of Washington, D.C., they envision museums, government and politics but there’s a huge community just beyond those few blocks that has a rich history filled with styles, music, lingo and food all our own. We are proud to be able to partner with KFC to share our culture with more people.”

According to local historians, mambo sauce’s formative years date back to the 1950s and has become synonymous with Black D.C. food culture emerging out of Black-owned D.C. area chicken wing restaurants.

Adopted by Chinese and Korean carryout restaurants in the 1970s and 80s, the sweet and hot flavor profile of the sauce (similar to a Chinese sweet and sour sauce) has transformed over the years, said Jones.

Part of her mission remains to preserve the authentic mambo sauce taste and legacy and taste for years to come.

“Arsha has created a successful business with this ridiculously delicious sauce, and we are proud to partner with her to give even more people a chance to try it,” said Kevin Hochman, president, KFC U.S.

“You have to try Capital City mambo sauce to understand how amazing it tastes and it’s a terrific match with our world-famous Kentucky Fried Chicken!”