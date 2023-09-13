The Greater Washington Urban League is offering a class for people looking to make a shift in their current job or a career change but don’t know where to start.

The class, “Map Your New Beginning” will be offered by the organization’s Center for Financial Inclusion and the Financial Empowerment Center as a part of its “Spark Series” classes.

The career change class will offer a coach who will walk participants through the important questions one should ask themselves during the process. Also, participants will learn how to develop a skills inventory as well as map current skills, passions, and curiosities to new opportunities. Plus, the workshop will introduce participants to assessment tools that identify talents and strengths to help start mapping a new beginning.

The “Map Your Beginning” class will be held online via webinar on Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. Other classes in the “Spark Series” include: “It’s Stressful But It’s Not All You, Part 1” on Sept. 19; “It’s Stressful But It’s Not All You, Part 2” on Sept. 20; “Package Your Brilliance” on Sept.21; “Playing Chess not Checkers” on Sept. 25; and Employment Law on Sept. 26.

The highly interactive classes are designed to include any learner at any level. There is no charge to take the class, which is online. Upon the completion of the “Spark Series”, participants will be eligible to take advantage of our career coaching sessions at no cost.

For more information, call 202-265-8200.