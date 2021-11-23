CARICOM Heads to Attend Celebrations Marking Barbados’ Transition to a Republic

Cabinet Secretary Hugh Allman has announced that Barbados expects several Caribbean Community (CARICOM) heads of government to attend celebrations to mark the Island’s transition to republic status come Nov. 30.

Allman stated that Barbados had invited all CARICOM heads of state and government. In addition, the Barbados Cabinet Secretary disclosed that his country had sent invitations to the heads of government of Liberia and Ghana.

Organizers of the celebrations to mark the transition of Barbados to republic status expect Britain’s Prince Charles to arrive on Nov. 29 as the representative of Queen Elizabeth.

The Cabinet secretary described the Prince of Wales’ attendance and participation in the celebrations as a good indication of the relationship between Barbados and the United Kingdom.

Minister of Science, Innovation and Smart Technology, Senator Kay McConney, told a news conference that the transition to republic status would not change her country’s identity.

“November 30 will still be known as Independence Day. And Barbados will still be known as Barbados, not the Republic of Barbados, not Barbados, the Republic. We will simply be known as Barbados,” the Barbados Government Information Service quoted her as saying.

She said the president-elect, Dame Sandra Mason, will function similarly to her current role as governor-general. However, McConney said the main difference would be that Dame Sandra Mason will be assuming the role of President as a bona fide Barbadian head of state, not acting on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen.