Carlee Russell, an Alabama woman whose viral story involved an unaccompanied toddler and her own abduction, was recently convicted of lying about the ordeal. According to reports, a judge has recommended jail time for her sentence. Should she have to serve time for the offense? Why or why not?

Daphine Johnson, Washington, D.C.

Why should we be so quick to condemn a mentally disturbed person? Addicts go to rehab, and felons get a chance to enter society after their debt is paid, but the mentally challenged are stigmatized and jailed? It’s too harsh of a sentence.

Travis Nelson, Paterson, N.J.

This young woman stole the attention from many other Black girls and women who are actually missing. It’s bad enough that women of color don’t get the same high alert as others. She had time to think out her plan, and people are labeling her as having mental issues? Yeah, she has the mind of a little girl who couldn’t be adult enough. She didn’t think once about her parents/family, and now they all feel stupid.

Peggy Miller, Washington, D.C.

She needs mental health treatment and support. Jail time will not help her.

Andrea Anderson, Kansas City, Mo.

Yes. Jail, restitution, and community service.

Cassandra Stanley, Cochran, Ga.

Maybe she doesn’t need jail time, but definitely probation, therapy, community service, and fines.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright