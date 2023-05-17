Cathy Hughes, the founder and chair of Urban One, Inc., based in Silver Spring, Maryland, offered advice on going into business and life on May 8 to Atlanta’s Spelman College community in its digital series, “Courageous Conversations” on the topic “Entrepreneurship & the Power of One Woman.”

Urban One, Inc., founded in 1980 by Hughes, is the largest Black owned broadcasting company in the nation, operating 70 radio stations in 18 markets and owning a majority stake in Reach Media and possessing outright Interactive One and the cable network TV One. Urban One, Inc., is one of the few Black businesses traded on the Nasdaq system.

Hughes, interviewed by Spelman President Dr. Helen Gayle for one hour, said she ultimately went into business to control her professional destiny and to be socially conscious about how she made her money.

“You have to know when it feels right,” she said. “If you do good, you will do well financially.”

Hughes, 76, told the Spelman community to zealously pursue their interests in business.

“Follow your heart,” she said. “Follow your dream. Research is so very important.”

Hughes also warned against worrying.

“You should not ever worry,” she said. “It doesn’t change anything. We all face challenges. Whatever challenge I had; I came through it.”