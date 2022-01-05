The Congressional Black Caucus on Wednesday announced Vincent Evans as its executive director for the 117th Congress.

Evans joins the Congressional Black Caucus from the White House, where he served in Vice President Kamala Harris’ office as deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs.

Before his tenure within the Biden administration, Evans served as the southern political director for the Biden presidential campaign before later being appointed as political director to Harris during the 2020 presidential race.

“I am deeply honored to be named the executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus,” Evans said. “I started my career in Washington working for a member of the CBC, so I know firsthand the tremendous leadership and impact this caucus has in Congress and across the country. As we write the next chapter of the CBC story, I am excited for the opportunity to lend my experience and passion for supporting the collective vision of this storied caucus.”

Evans, a Florida A&M University graduate and North Florida native, served on the senior staff for Rep. Al Lawson (D-Fla.) from 2017 to 2019, with a portfolio that included state and local issues. In addition to helping elect federal and state political candidates in Florida, he has worked in the Florida Senate and later in city government as the chief aide to the city commissioner in Tallahassee.

“As a leader for effective change, Vincent will help the CBC reach greater heights and make substantive advances in 2022,” said CBC Chair Joyce Beatty. “Vincent knows the importance of developing critical relationships when it comes to public engagement, along with a variety of policy and leadership skills. In addition to his experience, he brings great passion for further strengthening the CBC’s top priorities moving forward. His knowledge and past work with many members and the administration is a big asset.”