CBCF’s internship programs prepare college students and young professionals to become principled leaders, skilled policy analysts, and informed advocates by exposing them to the processes that develop national policies and implement them – from Capitol Hill to federal field offices.

CBCF Spring 2023 Intern Cohort

Program participants receive housing, a stipend, office placements, and opportunities to meet and interact with professional legislators and leaders working in all branches of government.

Additionally, interns are eligible for scholarships for prestigious public policy graduate programs, such as the University of California-Berkeley’s Goldman School of Public Policy and UC Hastings College of the Law, and they are actively recruited by executive branch agencies such as the U.S. State Department and the Office of Management and Budget.

CBCF Summer 2023 Intern Cohort

For more information, go to https://www.cbcfinc.org/programs/internships.