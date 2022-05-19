With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rising, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky urged state and local leaders to consider reissuing indoor mask mandates and other measures to fight the spread of the virus.

Presently, about a third of the U.S. population lives in areas — the Northeast and Midwest — that are considered to be at higher risk for coronavirus transmissions according to the guidelines issued by the CDC.

“Prior increases of infections, in different waves of infection, have demonstrated that this travels across the country,” Walensky said Wednesday at a White House briefing, The Associated Press reported.

Walensky pointed out a steady increase in coronavirus cases over the past five weeks, including a 26% jump nationwide in the past week, AP reported. She said hospitalizations have increased 19% in the past week, though they remain much lower than during the omicron wave that transpired earlier this year.

“We urge local leaders to encourage use of prevention strategies like masks in public indoor settings and increasing access to testing and treatment,” Walensky said, AP reported