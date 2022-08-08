The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to relax its coronavirus recommendations within days as schools across the country prepare to reopen this fall.

The easing of restrictions includes deemphasizing the “test to stay” strategy, in which students exposed to the virus take tests to remain in classrooms, and giving schools the authority to lift social distancing measures that the CDC no longer recommends, CBS News reported.

The new guidance is also expected for travel, health care settings, and high-risk congregate places in the near future.

“This virus is going to be here with us in the days ahead, and we have to got to learn to live with it,” Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert, told CBS News.