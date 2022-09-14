The M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George’s County is pleased to announce its plans for this year’s Celebrate Africa festival, happening Sept. 25, from noon-6 p.m. at Bladensburg Waterfront Park. This award-winning festival is a day full of celebratory events and joyous performances honoring the artistic and cultural contributions of the African immigrant community to Prince George’s County. Celebrate Africa is free and open to the public.

Darlene Watkins, Chief of the Arts and Cultural Heritage Division of Prince George’s County said, “This will be our fifth Celebrate Africa festival and – with a lineup featuring African comedians, storytellers, dance fitness, musicians and food vendors – this year’s festival may indeed be our best!”

Celebrate Africa Festival 2022’s lineup includes:

• Meditating to the spellbinding vibes of Kora music – known as west Africa’s classical music – with master musician and jeli/griot Amadou Kouyate.

•Kenyan comedienne, actor, storyteller and vocalist Anna Mwhalago‘s hilarious sense of humor will have you laughing out loud as she shares stories about African immigrant experiences in the United States.

• Nigerian-Canadian Singer/ Songwriter TolumiDE will charm and delight all with her “Suya Soul” style (a unique fusion of contemporary R&B with African pop).

• Chopteeth’s sounds will connect the common groove between the funkiest, most hip-shakin’ West African and American popular music on the planet.

• This year’s fashion show – Red Carpet Africa – will have you swooning over Ghanaian-born designer Afua Sam’s African-influenced fashion designs spotted at red-carpet events all over the world.

• Performing Arts Center for African Cultures will show you the latest dance moves from across the African continent

• Listen to the music of the royal courts of 13th century Manding West Africa with The Uasuf Gueye Trio.

Other festival highlights include Storytelling on the River, where you’ll have a chance to lose yourself in centuries-old folk tales and fables while cruising the Anacostia, as well as shopping in the marketplace for authentic arts and crafts from all over the continent.

Along the way, refuel and feast on delightful African culinary creations from a variety of on-site food vendors, including Hunger Tamer (featuring West African cuisine) and more vendors to be announced.

For more information, go to https://www.mncppc.org/3346/ Celebrate-Africa.

Bladensburg Waterfront Park is located at 4601 Annapolis Road, Bladensburg, Md., 20710. Patrons traveling by car are strongly encouraged to park at the nearby Colmar Manor Community Park (3200 37th Avenue, Colmar, MD) and ride the shuttle to the festival.