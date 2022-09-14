Celebrated Howard University School of Communications graduate Omar Tyree, New York Times bestselling author, NAACP Image Award recipient and Phyllis Wheatley Literary Prize winner, will unveil “The Howard University FLOW,” featuring poetry and hip-hop and soul music on the stage of Cramton Auditorium on Monday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.

The event will kick off Howard University’s 2022 Homecoming festivities.

Talent featured during The FLOW will include at least six current Howard students who will be chosen during auditions held on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 2 – 6 p.m. at the University’s Fine Arts Building. Dancers will also be auditioned who will be chosen to perform on stage to a premiere selection of songs. Tyree will also audition a show co-host.

Partnering with College Bound Parenting an educational nonprofit founded by Howard University Alum, Walter “Rap” Pearson and Tenable Music Urban, a music publishing and distribution firm founded by Howard University alum, Amos Drummond, The Flow is a live performance showcase of fresh talent in the genres of spoken-word Poetry, Hip Hop and Soul music conceived by Tyree.

