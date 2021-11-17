D Kevin McNeirEditor's PickLifestyle

Celebrated Pipe Organist Trent Johnson Featured in NOW’s ‘The Gift of Music’

New Orchestra of Washington Opens 10th Season with Diverse Repertoire

Photo of D. Kevin McNeir – Senior Editor D. Kevin McNeir – Senior Editor Follow on Twitter Send an email November 17, 2021
0 202 3 minutes read
Trent Johnson (Courtesy photo)
Trent Johnson (Courtesy photo)

The New Orchestra of Washington [NOW] will open their new season on Friday, Nov. 19, at Westmoreland Congregational United Church of Christ in Bethesda with a performance entitled, “The Gift of Music: Dolor and Delight.” Kicking off at 7:30 p.m., it will be NOW’s first indoor concert since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to perform live concerts again and celebrate our milestone together with the NOW community who helped make it happen,” said NOW Artistic Director Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez. “We will honor where we began, celebrate how far we’ve come and look forward to a bright future.”

The performance will explore contrasting concepts of pain and delight, darkness and light and consonance and dissonance, with music by composers of diverse backgrounds including: Handel, Marcello, Vivaldi and two Black composers, George Walker and Jessie Montgomery.

A highlight of the season opener will include the talented African-American organist, composer, pianist and conductor, Trent Johnson, a graduate of John Hopkins University and The Julliard School, who has amassed an impressive list of accomplishments. He currently serves as both organist and assistant director of music of the Unitarian Church of All Souls in New York City and music director of the Oratorio Singers of Westfield, New Jersey. He also has several recordings to his credit including his interpretation of organ works penned by the Pulitzer Prize-winning, Black composer George Walker.

Johnson said he relishes the surprise that many audiences exhibit when they realize that the featured organist for the evening breaks with their assumptions because of his ethnicity.

“I’ve been the minority in a lot of situations but as an organist, in many ways, it’s an advantage being a Black man because I stand out,” said Johnson, who now lives in Montclair, New Jersey and has lived throughout and traveled the world both because of his career and due to his being the child of a military family.

“My approach has long been to work hard, study and do my best and then see how things develop. And I realize that I’ve been very fortunate,” he said, adding that his decision to change majors in college from piano to organ occurred, in part, because of the encouragement of his teachers.

“I took to the pipe organ quickly and it was actually easier for me,” he said. “It was becoming too difficult to prepare compositions by Schubert and Beethoven for piano and then play organ on weekends for local churches and synagogues.”

He celebrates recent changes in the classical music world – a environment which has finally begun to acknowledge the contributions of Black composers and called for the inclusion of their works in concerts.

“It’s unfortunate but historically, many of the most revered composers have become so idolized that people often feel that only their works merit being considered ‘good music,’” he said. “Even among all of the great composers, past or present, despite there being composers of all creeds and colors, it’s been rare to see a dark face – either among composers, performers or conductors.”

“In truth, we’ve always existed but we’re a rarity because the average American hasn’t seen us or heard of us before. That’s changing now because people want to hear different styles and voices. Working with Alejandro (the conductor for Friday’s concert) and NOW is a real treat because of his mission to bring voices rarely included or seen to the forefront within the classical world.”

“Maybe there’s something new in the water today. But more people are finally discovering that there are others who are doing great things whose names are not Beethoven or Bach. Conductors like Alejandro are allowing others like me to experiment, shine and be heard.”

“Ever since I first began to study piano at 12, it has been rare to find another African American who, like me, had an interest in classical music. And while I’ve been a church musician for 25 years, I’m still amazed at how beautiful an art form classical music is.”

“Still, I look forward to the day when folks like me are no longer considered a novelty and that day is coming soon. Black children need to know that they can make this their career, too. After all, classical music doesn’t just belong to whites. It’s just as much ours as anyone else’s. It belongs to the world,” he said.

For more information, visit https://neworchestraofwashington.org. In celebration of NOW’s 10th anniversary season, every purchased ticket will come with a complimentary ticket for a guest. Enter promo code BOGO to get this offer when you buy two or more tickets.

=====================

New Orchestra of Washington (NOW), founded in 2012, is a one-of-a-kind, genre-bending ensemble, providing a successful framework for chamber and orchestra music in the 21st century. NOW believes in the transformative power of music and strives to build a world where transformative musical experiences are accessible to all. As a small chamber orchestra with flexible instrumentation, NOW elevates every member to his or her highest potential, creating a unique and engaging live experience.

https://www.neworchestraofwashington.org/

Tags
Photo of D. Kevin McNeir – Senior Editor D. Kevin McNeir – Senior Editor Follow on Twitter Send an email November 17, 2021
0 202 3 minutes read
Photo of D. Kevin McNeir – Senior Editor

D. Kevin McNeir – Senior Editor

Dominic Kevin McNeir is an award-winning journalist with more than 25 years of service for the Black Press (NNPA). Prior to moving East to assist his aging parents, the native Detroiter engineered a transformation of The Miami Times resulting in its being named the NNPA’s “Publication of the Year” in 2011 – just one of several dozen industry-related awards he’s earned in his career. He currently serves as senior editor for The Washington Informer. There, in the heart of the U.S. Capitol, he displays a keen insight for developing front-page news as it unfolds within the greater Washington area, capturing the crucial facts and facets of today’s intriguing, political arena. He has degrees from The University of Michigan, Emory University and Princeton Theological Seminary. In 2020, he received First Place for Weekly Newspaper, Commentary & Criticism, Society of Professional Journalists, Washington, D.C. Pro Chapter. Learn more about him at www.dkevinmcneir.com, Facebook – Kevin McNeir, Twitter - @mcneirdk, Linkedin – D. Kevin McNeir or email: mcneirdk@washingtoninformer.com.

Related Articles

Kyle Rittenhouse (right) listens during his murder trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Nov. 15. The 18-year-old is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha in August 2020.

Kyle Rittenhouse Takes Part in Lottery to Choose Jurors Who Will Decide His Fate

November 17, 2021
U.S. Capitol Building

House Passes Historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

November 10, 2021
Michael Powell, son of former U.S. Secretary of State and retired four-star Gen. Colin L. Powell, delivers a tribute to his father during the senior Powell’s funeral on at the Washington National Cathedral on Nov. 5. (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)

Americans Gather for a Heartfelt, Final Salute to General Colin L. Powell

November 10, 2021
**FILE** Gil Scott-Heron (Adam Turner via Wikimedia Commons)

The Prophetic Gil Scott-Heron Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

November 10, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker