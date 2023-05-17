You know that moment when you find something so astounding that you can’t help but share it with your mates? Well, this is that moment. We’re all about celebrating legends in the art world, and this time it’s about the iconic Ellsworth Kelly, who’s turning 100 this year. Yep, you heard right. And to mark this centennial milestone, the Glenstone Museum in Washington, D.C., is doing it big.

In one of the most extensive retrospectives of artist Ellsowrth Kelly’s work, Glenstone Museum is curating an expansive exhibition to commemorate Kelly’s seven-decade career. (Courtesy photo)

In the words of Emily Wei Rales, Glenstone Director and Co-Founder, “Ellsworth Kelly’s vision for art can teach us so much about looking deeply at the world and translating what we see into its immediate visual components.” With his affinity for nature and a quiet yet observant eye, Kelly crafted paintings, sculptures, photographs, drawings, and collages that will hit you differently, whichever way you view them. It’s like re-watching your favorite movie and discovering a new detail on the fiftieth watch; it’s that rewarding and challenging.

In one of the most extensive retrospectives of Kelly’s work, Glenstone is curating an expansive exhibition to commemorate the artist’s seven-decade-long career. Imagine over 70 works of art from the museum’s collection and other international contributors, all under one roof. And by the way, these aren’t just any random pieces. They’re key works from pivotal periods in Kelly’s career, revealing his artistic journey of exploring the relationship between form, color, line, and space.

But here’s the game-changer – the exhibit will feature Kelly’s massive “Yellow Curve” from 1990, the first work in his series of large-scale floor-based paintings. Picture a custom-designed space made just for this painting, covering over 600 square feet of floor space. Get this – it’s the first time “Yellow Curve” has been exhibited since the artist conceived it in 1990 for an exhibition at Portikus in Frankfurt am Main. Talk about exclusivity!

Oh, and did we mention that this is a traveling exhibition? Yep, after its stint in DC, the exhibit will go to Paris and, later, Doha. You know you’re onto something big when it’s Glenstone’s first-ever traveling exhibition.

Read the full story on wibridgedc.com.