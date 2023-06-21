On a day commemorating the last enslaved people learning of their freedom in Texas in 1865, District residents and visitors alike took to Black Lives Matter Plaza to celebrate Juneteenth for the area’s annual block party. With lively go-go music, joyous laughter and the celebration of liberty in the air, the tourists, community members, and local businesses and organizations that gathered not only commemorated freedom but also emphasized the importance of unity.

D.C. resident Felecia Reid shared that the Juneteenth celebration was an “honor” after a long struggle for “independence.”

“I think it’s an honor and it is such a great responsibility because we, as a people, [have] been fighting the struggle for independence for a long time, and it’s good to see the community come together and have fun,” expressed Reid.

“The fact that white people came out here to celebrate it and do the same thing, it’s just an honor to be Black,” Reid added. We don’t get to do this and we’re doing it peacefully – that’s the most important thing.”

The celebration served as a pleasant celebration among the climate of community violence and a reminder that there are groups working to quell the violence and offer positive outlets.

Organizations like the local double dutch team Jump DC are providing safe outlets to keep the youth engaged.

“One of the most important reasons why we started this team is so that we can keep the children off the streets and give them something positive to do. It’s a sisterhood and a family,” double dutch coach Sherell Dixon stated.“It’s good to just keep our community together so that we can stay off the streets and out the violence.”

With the event bringing out various community members, Darin Cox of the Peach Cobbler Factory, a Black-owned confectionary, shared the importance of showing up for the community and leaving something behind for future generations.

“The importance of having a Black-owned business is having something to pass down to your family and ensuring your legacy, I feel like that’s important and we don’t have enough of it,” said Cox.

Dr. Quron Harding, a graduate of Tennessee State University said he was honored to take part in the Juneteenth celebration, and to share it with a legacy of his own.

“More importantly, I’m sharing it with my daughter and her friend because true action actually went into place to get this holiday,” Harding told the Informer. “So I want her to see hard work, dedication and persistence, and [that] we’re still fighting.”

So to be a part of the festivities instead of being at home to me is very important,” the D.C. resident and dad added. “Plus, we live in the nation’s capital, so we have to be a part of it.”