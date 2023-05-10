Hundreds of media professionals met, dined and celebrated at the MDDC Press Association Awards Luncheon at the Doubletree by Hilton in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 5. Equipped with powerful speeches, awards presentations and a tacos buffet, in conjunction with Cinco de Mayo, the event honored the hard work that goes into relaying news, particularly on a local level.

Several news outlets, including the Baltimore Sun, AFRO American Newspapers, Catholic Review, Baltimore Fishbowl and Coastal Point were some of the many winners during the afternoon. The Washington Informer also walked away with a couple accolades.

Dan Olds and WI Managing Editor Micha Green garnered first place in the category: “News-driven Special Section, Division E,” for their work on the “2022 Year in Review,” which Green called a true, “staff-wide effort.”

Olds also swept the “Division E News Page Design” category, winning first place for “A New World: Build for Mother Nature’s Wrath,” and second place for “Back to School 2022.”

WI Contributing Writer Brenda Siler placed second for her work, “Active Shooter Preparedness Training Offered by DC Government,” in the “Division E, Public Service” category.