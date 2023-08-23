Sign up to stay connected
Get the top stories of the day around the DMV.
On a sunny Friday in Anacostia Park, the National Park Service and MAD Konnect Foundation, Inc. hosted a party complete with free giveaways, live tunes and mad dance moves. The blasting music was a favorite for the partiers—almost all of whom were above the age of 60.
“I’m out here to have a good time… to meet other people and get freebies,” said Joan Payton Turner, grinning. She came to the event with a group from the Bernice Fonteneau Senior Wellness Center.
Turner didn’t have time to say much more before the band, Shang & Co., started up with another spirited R&B or soul tune. The “freebies” she was talking about, though, included a toothbrush and tooth-shaped notebook from Mary’s Center, which advertised a new program that would cover the cost of basic dental care for seniors.
The event, on Aug. 18, was held to celebrate National Senior Citizens Day (on Aug. 21) and also included yoga and line dancing.
Madeline Long, founder of the nonprofit MAD Konnect Foundation, created the event as part of a bigger push by her organization to focus on seniors’ physical and mental health.
“I want to create really good programming for seniors—I want to help end the isolation. That’s my goal,” Long said.