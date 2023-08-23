On a sunny Friday in Anacostia Park, the National Park Service and MAD Konnect Foundation, Inc. hosted a party complete with free giveaways, live tunes and mad dance moves. The blasting music was a favorite for the partiers—almost all of whom were above the age of 60.

“I’m out here to have a good time… to meet other people and get freebies,” said Joan Payton Turner, grinning. She came to the event with a group from the Bernice Fonteneau Senior Wellness Center.

Turner didn’t have time to say much more before the band, Shang & Co., started up with another spirited R&B or soul tune. The “freebies” she was talking about, though, included a toothbrush and tooth-shaped notebook from Mary’s Center, which advertised a new program that would cover the cost of basic dental care for seniors.

Shang & Co. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer) Yoga lessons (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer) Seniors dance to R&B and soul tunes played live by DMV-based band Shang & Co. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer) The seniors knew all the moves already, but Dani Tucker of Go-Go Fitness danced in front just in case anyone needed to follow along. “Don’t sleep on our seniors! Y’all look so cool,” she said into the mic. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer) Seniors line-dance to “Bustin’ Loose.” (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer) Not everyone wanted to be out on the dance floor the whole afternoon — but there was still plenty to do while enjoying the music and the sunshine. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

The event, on Aug. 18, was held to celebrate National Senior Citizens Day (on Aug. 21) and also included yoga and line dancing.

Madeline Long, founder of the nonprofit MAD Konnect Foundation, created the event as part of a bigger push by her organization to focus on seniors’ physical and mental health.

“I want to create really good programming for seniors—I want to help end the isolation. That’s my goal,” Long said.