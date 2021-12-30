Charles County Public Schools’ return from winter break Monday will be a virtual one because of the county’s current coronavirus surge, school officials announced this week.

Virtual learning in the southern Maryland county will be conducted at least through Jan. 7 and all athletic or extracurricular activities have been postponed as of Wednesday.

However, employees of the school system will return to work in person Monday.

The county’s health department also backed going virtual-only to give staff members and students the chance to get tested before returning to classrooms.

The health department advises testing for people who are symptomatic or within 5-7 days of exposure to a COVID-19-positive individual.