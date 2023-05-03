Five local small businesses showcased their products at a pop-up event at the JPMorgan Chase branch banking center located at the Skyland Town Center in Southeast on May 1.

The pop-up was part of the branch’s series of programs during National Small Business Week, which starts on May 2 and ends on May 5. Vendors offering free and discounted products at the pop-up include The Museum, an apparel and artwork store that recently took on the Washington Commanders as a client; Glowrx Skincare Company that offers products that deal with sensitive skin of African Americans; Colada Shop, a Cuban café and bar serving drinks; Irresistible Cupcakes and Union Kitchen.

Lorraine Beraho is the owner of Glowrx. She started her company four years ago to help women of color with their skin problems.

“I have eczema and I could not find products that treated it,” Beraho said. “Glowrx products deal with skin that ranges from dull to dark and rich in tone.”

Beraho said she is doing well, with a location in the H Street-Union Station neighborhood. She mentioned that in 2022, she had her products in 400 Target stores nationally. Beraho credits Chase bank for assisting her in building Glowrx.

“I am a practicing pediatrician, so I knew very little about finance,” she said. “I love Chase’s small business education. They set up a personalized plan for me.”

Darla Harris, a business consultant for Chase, said helping small businesses to thrive is what she does.

“Two-thirds of the businesses we consult are on the right path,” she said. “We don’t have a one-size fits all approach to helping businesses. We encourage businesses to come to branches like the one at Skyland Town Center to set up an appointment and see what can be done.”