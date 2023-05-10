Yo, D.C.! Get ready for the outdoor movie vibes this summer as DowntownDC BID and Shaolin Jazz team up to bring the fire to Franklin Park. With seven dope flicks lined up and DJ 2-Tone Jones bringing the heat with live hip-hop and jazz scores, this is the place to be every Thursday night from June 1 to July 13.

Check out the 2023 CAN I KICK IT? movie schedule:

June 1: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (PG-13)

June 8: Mission: Impossible (PG-13)

June 15: The Goonies (PG)* (bring the lil’ ones for extra fun!)

June 22: The Hunger Games (PG-13)

June 29: Everything Everywhere All at Once (R)

July 6: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13)* (another fam night!)

July 13: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (PG-13)

Slide into your spot at 7:30 p.m. and vibe with guest DJs before the movie starts at sunset. While you’re there, grab some free swag (while it lasts) and score discounts at Pow Pow nearby.

