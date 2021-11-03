BusinessEditor's PickFoodStacy M. Brown

Chef Liz Rogers Creates Ice Cream Flavors with Southern Stories

Photo of Stacy M. Brown Stacy M. Brown Follow on Twitter Send an email November 3, 2021
0 112 2 minutes read
Chef Liz Rogers (Courtesy photo)
Chef Liz Rogers (Courtesy photo)

The various ice cream flavors at Creamalicious Artisan Ice Cream first open the eyes and water the mouth with names like Slap Yo’ Momma Banana Pudding, Thick as Thieves Pecan Pie and Right as Rain Red Velvet.

While a great story stands behind these and many other flavors, perhaps the most inspiring remains the person behind the treats.

Chef Liz Rogers has proven to be more than just a master in the kitchen as few can claim they’re more resourceful, creative or innovative.

And judging by the national attention and the shelf placements of Creamalicious ice creams, few can lay claim to such historic gains in an otherwise Caucasian-dominated business.

“It’s really hard to break into this market but I wanted to do it for my family and me and to encourage people to go for their dreams,” Rogers said. “Fear paralyzes us. Live life to the fullest and make it happen.”

Rogers said the idea behind Creamalicious represents four generations of family-owned recipes that mainly originated in the South.

“It encompasses our history of love and family stories of growing up and being with my grandparents and my mom and being able to hone in on the history of the South,” Rogers explained. “Each one of the flavors has its own story and I’m super-excited about Creamalicious.”+

For instance, her Porch Light Peach Cobbler represents the hospitality of southerners.

“We always left the porch light on to say that you’re welcome and that this house is safe,” Rogers recalled. “I remember my mom making 20 peach cobblers and lining them up on the table and giving them out to people in the neighborhood.”

There’s also Uncle Charles Brown Suga Bourbon Cake Ice Cream, which Rogers called “really cool.”

“It has brown butter ice cream with bourbon infused in there,” Rogers exclaimed.

With more than 55 flavors, it’s challenging to have a favorite, she insisted.

Grandma Gigi’s Sweet Potato Pie and Aunt Poonie’s Caramel Pound Cake, Rogers fondly recalled her auntie making pound cake in a cast-iron skillet.

She noted that “Aunt Poonie” was her godmother from whom she also learned a great deal.

The Red Velvet Cake also counts as another popular flavor.

Rogers said there’s much history there as well.

“Red Velvet Cake has been a celebration cake in the South since African Americans regained their freedom,” Rogers asserted. “It’s a go-to cake.”

On the business side, Rogers said she worked diligently with food scientists to create the flavor profiles and recipes while maintaining ownership of her brand.

“When I went in to do this, I wanted my intellectual property. The one thing I can say is that when we are doing business in the culinary world, we should make sure that we have something on our own,” Rogers demanded. “It’s not always okay to put your label on someone else’s brand because you don’t always have control.”

Rogers also cautioned against naysayers.

“I was told not to bother approaching Walmart and how you needed a broker or someone to make contact,” Rogers noted. “I did it by myself without a broker and my brand is now in Walmart.”

Rogers said she’s “walking in her purpose.”

“This is my passion,” she stated. “Money is important and success is important. But what’s most important is that you have to work smarter.”

For more information about Rogers’ business, go to https://www.socreamalicious.com.

Tags
Photo of Stacy M. Brown Stacy M. Brown Follow on Twitter Send an email November 3, 2021
0 112 2 minutes read
Photo of Stacy M. Brown

Stacy M. Brown

I’ve worked for the Daily News of Los Angeles, the L.A. Times, Gannet and the Times-Tribune and have contributed to the Pocono Record, the New York Post and the New York Times. Television news opportunities have included: NBC, MSNBC, Scarborough Country, the Abrams Report, Today, Good Morning America, NBC Nightly News, Imus in the Morning and Anderson Cooper 360. Radio programs like the Wendy Williams Experience, Tom Joyner Morning Show and the Howard Stern Show have also provided me the chance to share my views.

Related Articles

Mitch McConnell (Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)

Senate GOP Again Shoots Down John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

November 3, 2021
Demonstrators protesting the police-related death of George Floyd stand with fists raised outside the burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct on May 28. (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)

Police-Overhaul Ballot Measure Fails in Minneapolis

November 3, 2021
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe speaks to supporters on June 8 after winning the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Dems Get Rude Awakening in Election Dogfights

November 3, 2021
**FILE** Courtesy of Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services via Twitter

CDC OKs COVID Vaccine for Children Ages 5 to 11; 28M Kids Now Eligible

November 2, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker