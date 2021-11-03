Chef Liz Rogers Creates Ice Cream Flavors with Southern Stories

The various ice cream flavors at Creamalicious Artisan Ice Cream first open the eyes and water the mouth with names like Slap Yo’ Momma Banana Pudding, Thick as Thieves Pecan Pie and Right as Rain Red Velvet.

While a great story stands behind these and many other flavors, perhaps the most inspiring remains the person behind the treats.

Chef Liz Rogers has proven to be more than just a master in the kitchen as few can claim they’re more resourceful, creative or innovative.

And judging by the national attention and the shelf placements of Creamalicious ice creams, few can lay claim to such historic gains in an otherwise Caucasian-dominated business.

“It’s really hard to break into this market but I wanted to do it for my family and me and to encourage people to go for their dreams,” Rogers said. “Fear paralyzes us. Live life to the fullest and make it happen.”

Rogers said the idea behind Creamalicious represents four generations of family-owned recipes that mainly originated in the South.

“It encompasses our history of love and family stories of growing up and being with my grandparents and my mom and being able to hone in on the history of the South,” Rogers explained. “Each one of the flavors has its own story and I’m super-excited about Creamalicious.”+

For instance, her Porch Light Peach Cobbler represents the hospitality of southerners.

“We always left the porch light on to say that you’re welcome and that this house is safe,” Rogers recalled. “I remember my mom making 20 peach cobblers and lining them up on the table and giving them out to people in the neighborhood.”

There’s also Uncle Charles Brown Suga Bourbon Cake Ice Cream, which Rogers called “really cool.”

“It has brown butter ice cream with bourbon infused in there,” Rogers exclaimed.

With more than 55 flavors, it’s challenging to have a favorite, she insisted.

Grandma Gigi’s Sweet Potato Pie and Aunt Poonie’s Caramel Pound Cake, Rogers fondly recalled her auntie making pound cake in a cast-iron skillet.

She noted that “Aunt Poonie” was her godmother from whom she also learned a great deal.

The Red Velvet Cake also counts as another popular flavor.

Rogers said there’s much history there as well.

“Red Velvet Cake has been a celebration cake in the South since African Americans regained their freedom,” Rogers asserted. “It’s a go-to cake.”

On the business side, Rogers said she worked diligently with food scientists to create the flavor profiles and recipes while maintaining ownership of her brand.

“When I went in to do this, I wanted my intellectual property. The one thing I can say is that when we are doing business in the culinary world, we should make sure that we have something on our own,” Rogers demanded. “It’s not always okay to put your label on someone else’s brand because you don’t always have control.”

Rogers also cautioned against naysayers.

“I was told not to bother approaching Walmart and how you needed a broker or someone to make contact,” Rogers noted. “I did it by myself without a broker and my brand is now in Walmart.”

Rogers said she’s “walking in her purpose.”

“This is my passion,” she stated. “Money is important and success is important. But what’s most important is that you have to work smarter.”

For more information about Rogers’ business, go to https://www.socreamalicious.com.